Head to Head Contrast: Largo (NYSE:LGO) & Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK)

Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) and Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Zentek shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of Largo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Zentek alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Zentek and Largo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zentek 0 0 1 0 3.00 Largo 0 2 2 0 2.50

Profitability

Zentek presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 104.68%. Largo has a consensus price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 228.91%. Given Largo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Largo is more favorable than Zentek.

This table compares Zentek and Largo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zentek -1,617.24% -405.71% -301.18% Largo 11.27% 10.42% 8.70%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zentek and Largo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zentek $280,000.00 606.81 -$30.87 million ($0.13) -13.15 Largo $198.28 million 1.71 $22.57 million $0.40 13.18

Largo has higher revenue and earnings than Zentek. Zentek is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Largo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Zentek has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Largo has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Largo beats Zentek on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zentek

(Get Rating)

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound. In addition, it develops synthesize graphene, graphene oxide, and graphene quantum dots for applications of graphene. The company was formerly known as ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to Zentek Ltd. in October 2021. Zentek Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

About Largo

(Get Rating)

Largo Inc. engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications. The company offers renewable energy solutions through Largo Clean Energy. Its products are sourced from vanadium deposits at the Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Largo Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Largo Inc. in November 2021. Largo Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Zentek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.