Head to Head Review: Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) versus PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) and PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Vicinity Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of PACCAR shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of PACCAR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vicinity Motor and PACCAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicinity Motor -77.99% -42.88% -27.28% PACCAR 8.68% 18.64% 7.47%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicinity Motor $41.71 million 0.96 -$7.32 million ($0.45) -2.24 PACCAR $23.52 billion 1.24 $1.85 billion $6.34 13.22

This table compares Vicinity Motor and PACCAR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PACCAR has higher revenue and earnings than Vicinity Motor. Vicinity Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PACCAR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vicinity Motor and PACCAR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicinity Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A PACCAR 1 5 5 1 2.50

PACCAR has a consensus target price of $95.21, indicating a potential upside of 13.61%. Given PACCAR’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PACCAR is more favorable than Vicinity Motor.

Risk & Volatility

Vicinity Motor has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PACCAR has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PACCAR beats Vicinity Motor on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. Vicinity Motor Corp. founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods. It sells its trucks through a network of independent dealers under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF nameplates. The Parts segment distributes aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. The Financial Services segment conducts full-service leasing operations under the PacLease trade name, as well as provides finance and leasing products and services to customers and dealers. This segment also offers equipment financing and administrative support services for its franchisees; retail loan and leasing services for small, medium, and large commercial trucking companies, as well as independent owners/operators and other businesses; and truck inventory financing services to independent dealers. In addition, this segment offers loans and leases directly to customers for the acquisition of trucks and related equipment. The company also manufactures and markets industrial winches under the Braden, Carco, and Gearmatic nameplates. PACCAR Inc was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

