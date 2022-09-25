Head-To-Head Survey: Arrowroot Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARRW) & WeWork (NYSE:WE)

Arrowroot Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) and WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Arrowroot Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of WeWork shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of WeWork shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arrowroot Acquisition and WeWork’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowroot Acquisition N/A N/A $4.84 million N/A N/A WeWork $2.57 billion 0.88 -$4.44 billion N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Arrowroot Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WeWork.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Arrowroot Acquisition and WeWork, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowroot Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A WeWork 0 1 3 0 2.75

WeWork has a consensus target price of $9.13, indicating a potential upside of 192.47%. Given WeWork’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WeWork is more favorable than Arrowroot Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

Arrowroot Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WeWork has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arrowroot Acquisition and WeWork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowroot Acquisition N/A -80.66% 5.35% WeWork -92.24% N/A -22.17%

Summary

WeWork beats Arrowroot Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrowroot Acquisition

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

About WeWork

WeWork Inc. provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions. It also offers various value-add services; business and technical service solutions, including professional employer organization and payroll services, remote workforce solutions, human resources benefits, dedicated bandwidth, and IT equipment co-location solutions. In addition, the company offers workspace management solutions, which enable landlords and operators to power flexible spaces and provide direct access to an established customer base. As of December 31, 2021, its real estate portfolio includes 756 locations. WeWork Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

