Head-To-Head Survey: Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) & Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) and Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Cullman Bancorp has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Foundry Bancorp has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cullman Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullman Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Foundry Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Blue Foundry Bancorp has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 14.32%. Given Blue Foundry Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Foundry Bancorp is more favorable than Cullman Bancorp.

This table compares Cullman Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullman Bancorp $14.88 million 5.48 $1.75 million $0.34 32.35 Blue Foundry Bancorp $58.53 million 5.65 -$36.34 million ($1.41) -8.22

Cullman Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blue Foundry Bancorp. Blue Foundry Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cullman Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.5% of Cullman Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Cullman Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cullman Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullman Bancorp 15.38% 2.47% 0.67% Blue Foundry Bancorp -57.25% -7.95% -1.73%

Summary

Cullman Bancorp beats Blue Foundry Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cullman Bancorp

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; and invests in securities. It operates three branch offices in Cullman, Alabama; and one branch office in Hanceville, Alabama. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Cullman, Alabama.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 17 full-service branch offices located in northern New Jersey. The company was formerly known as Boiling Springs Bancorp and changed its name to Blue Foundry Bancorp in July 2019. Blue Foundry Bancorp was founded in 1939 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

