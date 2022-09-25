Head to Head Survey: Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) & Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI)

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) and Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.7% of Qiagen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Qiagen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Qiagen and Palisade Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qiagen 22.75% 19.26% 9.92% Palisade Bio N/A -121.31% -54.75%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qiagen 0 3 2 0 2.40 Palisade Bio 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Qiagen and Palisade Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Qiagen presently has a consensus price target of $54.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.90%. Palisade Bio has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4,282.12%. Given Palisade Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Palisade Bio is more favorable than Qiagen.

Risk and Volatility

Qiagen has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palisade Bio has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Qiagen and Palisade Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qiagen $2.25 billion 4.17 $512.60 million $2.22 18.61 Palisade Bio $10,000.00 249.65 -$26.62 million $0.78 0.15

Qiagen has higher revenue and earnings than Palisade Bio. Palisade Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qiagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Qiagen beats Palisade Bio on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories. It also provides interferon-gamma release assay for TB testing, and assays for post-transplant testing and viral load monitoring; assays for prenatal testing and detection of sexually transmitted diseases and HPV, as well as assays for analysis of genomic variants, such as mutations, insertions, deletions, and fusions; and sample to insight instruments, including one-step molecular analysis of hard-to-diagnose syndromes, and integrated PCR testing. In addition, it offers PCR consumables, such as quantitative PCR, reverse transcription, and combinations kits for analysis of gene expression, genotyping, and gene regulation instruments and technologies; human ID and forensics assay consumables, including STR assays for human ID, and assays for food contamination; PCR instruments consist of digital PCR solutions; and developed and configured OEM consumables. Further, the company provides predefined and custom NGS gene panels, library prep kits and components, and whole genome amplification; QIAGEN consumables and instruments, as well as bioinformatics solutions; and custom laboratory and genomic services. It serves molecular diagnostics, academia, pharmaceutical, and applied testing customers. It has a strategic alliance agreement with Sysmex Corporation and OncXerna Therapeutics, as well as an agreement with Mirati. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor that is intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress resulting from reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, or due to surgery. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

