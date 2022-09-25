Heartland Bank & Trust Co Purchases 1,633 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 7.4% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after purchasing an additional 381,507 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,555,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,192,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,759,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.68.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $150.43 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.73. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.