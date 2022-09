Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Heat Biologics Price Performance

Heat Biologics has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $10.85.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Heat Biologics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Heat Biologics stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) by 341.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.07% of Heat Biologics worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.