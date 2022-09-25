Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Receives $17.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTGC. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $12.80 on Thursday. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 116.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $72.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 1,272.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hercules Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 27,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 717,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 82,255 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 283,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 131,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

(Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.