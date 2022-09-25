Highland Private Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Highland Private Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,423 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Barclays cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.61.

VZ stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.38. The firm has a market cap of $165.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

