Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $947.00

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 947 ($11.44) and last traded at GBX 947 ($11.44), with a volume of 9084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 986 ($11.91).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hill & Smith Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £771.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,580.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,139.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,273.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Hill & Smith Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Hill & Smith

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. Hill & Smith’s payout ratio is currently 50.82%.

In other Hill & Smith news, insider Alan Giddins acquired 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,166 ($14.09) per share, for a total transaction of £49,555 ($59,877.96).

Hill & Smith Company Profile

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

