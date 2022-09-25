Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.97

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.97 and last traded at $24.97, with a volume of 36 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hilltop to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Hilltop Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.23.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. Hilltop had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $351.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $964,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 622,736 shares in the company, valued at $18,489,031.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilltop

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 4.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Hilltop by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Hilltop by 11.4% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

