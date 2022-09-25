Hixon Zuercher LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,969.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,139 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.8% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $113.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.