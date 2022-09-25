Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) versus ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK) Financial Comparison

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) and ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.5% of Home Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Home Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Home Bancorp and ECB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancorp 30.46% 12.62% 1.39% ECB Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 ECB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Home Bancorp and ECB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Home Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $46.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.00%. Given Home Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Home Bancorp is more favorable than ECB Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Home Bancorp and ECB Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancorp $123.17 million 2.63 $48.62 million $4.58 8.46 ECB Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Home Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than ECB Bancorp.

Summary

Home Bancorp beats ECB Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides various loan products, such as one-to four-family first mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, multi-family residential loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities; and offers credit cards and online banking services. The company operates through a network of 19 banking offices in the Acadiana, four banking offices in Baton Rouge, six banking offices in the Greater New Orleans area, six banking offices in the Northshore region, and three banking offices in Natchez. Home Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About ECB Bancorp

ECB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts. It also offers one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate and multifamily real estate, construction and land, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities, consisting primarily of U.S. government and federal agency obligations, mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds. It operates through two full-service banking offices located in Everett, Massachusetts and Lynnfield, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Everett, Massachusetts.

