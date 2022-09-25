Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives C$35.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.78.

H has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hydro One to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. CSFB upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

H stock opened at C$34.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.22. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$29.13 and a 1 year high of C$36.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.77. The firm has a market cap of C$20.82 billion and a PE ratio of 20.46.

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.7100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.44%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

