i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IIIV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

i3 Verticals Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $30.26. The firm has a market cap of $660.77 million, a PE ratio of -31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $80.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

