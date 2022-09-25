IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.41

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.42, with a volume of 396236 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IMG shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.92.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Trading Down 10.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$651.44 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$426.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.