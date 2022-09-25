IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 14,838 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,838 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,567,700,000 after buying an additional 1,817,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,396,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,599,000 after buying an additional 269,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,777,000 after buying an additional 1,546,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $580,040,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,751,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,565,000 after buying an additional 1,308,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $28.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.69. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Argus lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

