IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 17,235 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,194 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.0% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $55,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Visa Price Performance

Visa Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $183.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.77 and a 200-day moving average of $206.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.23 and a 12 month high of $236.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

