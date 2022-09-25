IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 3,171 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 588.5% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

EXR opened at $172.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.86 and its 200 day moving average is $189.01. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.70 and a 12-month high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 90.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.91.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More

