IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 618 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,180,000 after buying an additional 25,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,188,793,000 after buying an additional 170,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $185.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.53. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price target on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

