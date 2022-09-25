IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 23,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 6.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 403.7% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 27.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $221.90 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The company has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. General Dynamics’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on GD shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.86.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.