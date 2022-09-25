IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,060 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,359,468,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 66.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,757,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152,163 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 63.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,522,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INVH opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.46, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $557.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.52 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 16.37%. On average, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 154.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

