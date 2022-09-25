IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after buying an additional 20,850 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 383.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 13,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.12.

TTWO opened at $110.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 72.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

