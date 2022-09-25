IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in CDW by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in CDW by 4.7% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in CDW by 0.7% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in CDW by 4.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $159.91 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $152.15 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.73.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

