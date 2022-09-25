IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $143.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.04.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 255.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARE shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

