IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 98,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 233,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,010,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,065,000 after purchasing an additional 190,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 427,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $30.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLW. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

