IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,035,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,415,000 after buying an additional 77,784 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,766,000 after buying an additional 789,308 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,401,000 after buying an additional 421,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,658,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,687,000 after buying an additional 21,749 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,710,000 after buying an additional 104,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MELI. New Street Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,388.18.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $815.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $898.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $895.61. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.31 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,876.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

