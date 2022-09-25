IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Seagen were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,053.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 256.6% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Price Performance

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $139.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.90. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $192.79.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $127,775.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,752,443.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $127,775.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,752,443.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $724,115.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,422.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,972 shares of company stock valued at $8,000,443 in the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Seagen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim set a $204.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.36.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.