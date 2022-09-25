IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,532,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,996,000 after purchasing an additional 690,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,512,000 after purchasing an additional 343,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,060,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,883,000 after purchasing an additional 35,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $69.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.70. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $68.99 and a one year high of $100.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

