IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,988 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,224,000 after purchasing an additional 535,924 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $346,160,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.8% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,150,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,766,000 after purchasing an additional 370,500 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3,527,342.9% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,140,000 after purchasing an additional 246,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 67.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 598,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,614,000 after purchasing an additional 240,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $340.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.72. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $331.60 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $407.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 29.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.57.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.