IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 1,773 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,605 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $115.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.10 and a 200 day moving average of $131.94. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.75 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $3.05 per share. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.89.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

