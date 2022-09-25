IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 23,367 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,367 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $506,064.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 142,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,980.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,238.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 129,797 shares of company stock valued at $4,895,432 and sold 316,000 shares valued at $12,102,475. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.1 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.