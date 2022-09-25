IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 2,459 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 746 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.81.

State Street Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $63.63 on Friday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.79 and a one year high of $104.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.11 and a 200-day moving average of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.