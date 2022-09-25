IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 4,447 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $242,083,000. Prana Capital Management LP grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 225.2% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,367,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,218,000 after purchasing an additional 947,221 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,367,000 after purchasing an additional 665,100 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $45,154,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.8 %

HIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

NYSE HIG opened at $61.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.45 and a 200-day moving average of $68.15. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

