IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 5,736 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $1,390,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.64.

NYSE:CHD opened at $75.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.16 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Articles

