IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 8,486 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 25,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 17,296 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.78.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CSGP opened at $69.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 11.95. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 82.82 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.63.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

