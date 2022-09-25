IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALB opened at $269.45 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $308.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 121.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.31.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. KeyCorp raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.45.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

