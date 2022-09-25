IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $76.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.96 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.51.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MKC. Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

