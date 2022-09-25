IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $29.60 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,533 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 26,452 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $29,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 8,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 368,905 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its stake in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 4,657 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 20,467 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $99.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.51 and its 200 day moving average is $112.78. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $179.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.