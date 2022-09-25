IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,425 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,978 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 25,079 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.40. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.58.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

