IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.09 Million Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $125.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.84 and its 200-day moving average is $129.92. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $108.22 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DTE Energy news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.70.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Articles

