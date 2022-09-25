IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,441,000 after purchasing an additional 72,214 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2,511.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,486,000 after purchasing an additional 83,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $220.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.63. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.68.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies



L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

