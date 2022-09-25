IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.35 Million Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,106,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,586,696,000 after buying an additional 320,332 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after buying an additional 277,041 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 994.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,099,000 after buying an additional 182,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 793.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,771,000 after buying an additional 171,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Citigroup set a $270.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Vertical Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $248.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.06 and its 200 day moving average is $275.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

