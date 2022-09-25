IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,399 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 5,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Workday by 7.0% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 152.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,792,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,789 shares of company stock valued at $18,453,908 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $151.24 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.10 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.40.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

