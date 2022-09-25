IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,471,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,320,000 after buying an additional 99,167 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 70,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 34,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.30. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.08). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.47.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.