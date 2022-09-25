IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,207,088.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,920 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $137.20 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $113.68 and a 12-month high of $167.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.08.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Argus raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.55.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

