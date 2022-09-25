IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Motco purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

ZBH stock opened at $106.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 97.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $153.76.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.07%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.