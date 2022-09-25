IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,566 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 165,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,325 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 334,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 831,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,412,000 after purchasing an additional 52,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,058 shares of company stock worth $289,435. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.3 %

Fastenal stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.90. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Argus decreased their target price on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

