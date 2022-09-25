IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Evergy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Evergy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $64.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $73.13.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.51%.

Separately, UBS Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

