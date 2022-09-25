IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 10,274 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,274 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.53.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $68.39 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.16 and a 200 day moving average of $78.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.08%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

